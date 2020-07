Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful super clean 3 bedroom 1 bath bungalow in the heart of East Cobb. Hardwood floors throughout this home. Large kitchen with washer and dryer provided to tenant. Huge corner level corner lot in sought after neighborhood. Close to I-75/I-285 and express lanes. Call today to schedule a showing, this property wont last long!