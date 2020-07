Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

This beautiful 5 bed rooms 3 bath rooms home in a community located near shopping, restaurants & highway. This beautiful home features combined living/dining room. Spacious kitchen with breakfast area. Bedroom and full bath on main floor. Upstairs are Master, three bedrooms and laundry room. Master has work/flex/sitting area and large walk-in closet. Master bath has dual vanity/sep. tub/shower. The fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining.