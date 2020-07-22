All apartments in Clayton County
7035 Vesta Way
Last updated April 6 2020 at 6:25 PM

7035 Vesta Way

7035 Viesta Way · No Longer Available
Location

7035 Viesta Way, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** Cute one level 4 BR 2 BA home in Jonesboro is just for you! Spacious living room with beautiful stone fireplace and large patio door for natural light and relaxation on the back deck. Kitchen includes SS appliances and granite counter tops. All bedrooms feature wall-to-wall carpet and bathrooms have a chic touch. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: unknown

High school: Mount Zion High School

Middle school: Rex Mill Middle School

Elementary school: Mount Zion Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7035 Vesta Way have any available units?
7035 Vesta Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 7035 Vesta Way have?
Some of 7035 Vesta Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7035 Vesta Way currently offering any rent specials?
7035 Vesta Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7035 Vesta Way pet-friendly?
No, 7035 Vesta Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 7035 Vesta Way offer parking?
No, 7035 Vesta Way does not offer parking.
Does 7035 Vesta Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7035 Vesta Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7035 Vesta Way have a pool?
No, 7035 Vesta Way does not have a pool.
Does 7035 Vesta Way have accessible units?
No, 7035 Vesta Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7035 Vesta Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7035 Vesta Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7035 Vesta Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7035 Vesta Way does not have units with air conditioning.
