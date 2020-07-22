***Available Now*** Cute one level 4 BR 2 BA home in Jonesboro is just for you! Spacious living room with beautiful stone fireplace and large patio door for natural light and relaxation on the back deck. Kitchen includes SS appliances and granite counter tops. All bedrooms feature wall-to-wall carpet and bathrooms have a chic touch. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.
Neighborhood: unknown
High school: Mount Zion High School
Middle school: Rex Mill Middle School
Elementary school: Mount Zion Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7035 Vesta Way have any available units?
7035 Vesta Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 7035 Vesta Way have?
Some of 7035 Vesta Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7035 Vesta Way currently offering any rent specials?
7035 Vesta Way is not currently offering any rent specials.