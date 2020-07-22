7035 Vesta Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

***Available Now*** Cute one level 4 BR 2 BA home in Jonesboro is just for you! Spacious living room with beautiful stone fireplace and large patio door for natural light and relaxation on the back deck. Kitchen includes SS appliances and granite counter tops. All bedrooms feature wall-to-wall carpet and bathrooms have a chic touch. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: unknown



High school: Mount Zion High School



Middle school: Rex Mill Middle School



Elementary school: Mount Zion Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.