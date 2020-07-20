All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 6692 Biscayne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
6692 Biscayne
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

6692 Biscayne

6692 Biscayne Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6692 Biscayne Boulevard, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This property is RENT-2-Own Only!! This is NOT a REGULAR RENTAL!!!

ALL NEW EVERYTHING!!! This TRUE HARD to find 4BR/ 2BA RANCH style home is the perfect place to call home. This new kid on the block is a show stopper from the front porch to the back yard this home is rocking chair perfect for those nice spring morning or late afternoons. Brand new exterior/interior paint, new custom landscaping which features LED lighting and LED gutter lighting that illuminates this home galore at night. This home floorpan is perfect for entertaining, which features 12ft valued ceilings, hardwood floors, formal dining room, master on the main. perfect size back yard. This home comes with a brand HVAC system, hot water heater, beautiful custom interior lighting, new RING security camera system which is a major plus to any new home buyer!!

Please click the link below for more details on how this program works!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6692 Biscayne have any available units?
6692 Biscayne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 6692 Biscayne currently offering any rent specials?
6692 Biscayne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6692 Biscayne pet-friendly?
No, 6692 Biscayne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 6692 Biscayne offer parking?
No, 6692 Biscayne does not offer parking.
Does 6692 Biscayne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6692 Biscayne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6692 Biscayne have a pool?
No, 6692 Biscayne does not have a pool.
Does 6692 Biscayne have accessible units?
No, 6692 Biscayne does not have accessible units.
Does 6692 Biscayne have units with dishwashers?
No, 6692 Biscayne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6692 Biscayne have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6692 Biscayne has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Villas By The Lake
1 Lakeview Way
Clayton County, GA 30238
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College