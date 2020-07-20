All apartments in Clayton County
2524 Reeves Creek Rd
2524 Reeves Creek Rd

2524 Reeves Creek Road · No Longer Available
2524 Reeves Creek Road, Clayton County, GA 30236

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
parking
garage
Lawn-care is provided with this home, so you won't be spending your summer mowing the lawn and trimming the hedges! This home is immaculate! On the main level, we have a HUGE formal Den, Formal Dining, Eat-in Kitchen with wood flooring and gas appliances. Just off of this area is another HUGE keeping room, complete with a wood-burning fireplace. Upstairs, two spacious secondary bedrooms share a full hall bath, while the master has an en suite. It's a family friendly plan with lots of room to stretch out and enjoy life! A two-car garage completes this, our loveliest home of the New Year! Unfortunately this home is not voucher friendly. No Pets Allowed.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 2524 Reeves Creek Rd have any available units?
2524 Reeves Creek Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 2524 Reeves Creek Rd have?
Some of 2524 Reeves Creek Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2524 Reeves Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2524 Reeves Creek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 Reeves Creek Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2524 Reeves Creek Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 2524 Reeves Creek Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2524 Reeves Creek Rd offers parking.
Does 2524 Reeves Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2524 Reeves Creek Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 Reeves Creek Rd have a pool?
No, 2524 Reeves Creek Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2524 Reeves Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 2524 Reeves Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 Reeves Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2524 Reeves Creek Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2524 Reeves Creek Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2524 Reeves Creek Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
