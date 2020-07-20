2524 Reeves Creek Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lawn-care is provided with this home, so you won't be spending your summer mowing the lawn and trimming the hedges! This home is immaculate! On the main level, we have a HUGE formal Den, Formal Dining, Eat-in Kitchen with wood flooring and gas appliances. Just off of this area is another HUGE keeping room, complete with a wood-burning fireplace. Upstairs, two spacious secondary bedrooms share a full hall bath, while the master has an en suite. It's a family friendly plan with lots of room to stretch out and enjoy life! A two-car garage completes this, our loveliest home of the New Year! Unfortunately this home is not voucher friendly. No Pets Allowed.