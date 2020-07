Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom 2 bath split-level ranch features half acre lot, new floors throughout, updated kitchen, new roof and much more! Ample living space with separate family room and living room with cozy brick fireplace. Unfinished partial basement and 1 car garage. Fast access to 1-575 and 1-75, close to schools, shopping dining and entertainment.

