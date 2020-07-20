All apartments in Cherokee County
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:54 AM

340 Oak Leaf Place

340 Oak Leaf Plc · No Longer Available
Location

340 Oak Leaf Plc, Cherokee County, GA 30102

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
End-unit in good condition,located on the largest community lot,large 3 bedroom 2/1 bath townhome in well manicured Ridge Mill Subdivision,This subdivision amenities include swimming, tennis, a playground, a park. The home features step-less entry, a one car attached garage and a paved patio. Extra long driveway can park 2 cars. All exterior maintenance-including yard is paid by Landlord,Great schools, shopping close by, new restaurants, and close access to the interstate make this home a steal for the price,Property is ready for immediate occupancy.owner is an agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Oak Leaf Place have any available units?
340 Oak Leaf Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
What amenities does 340 Oak Leaf Place have?
Some of 340 Oak Leaf Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Oak Leaf Place currently offering any rent specials?
340 Oak Leaf Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Oak Leaf Place pet-friendly?
No, 340 Oak Leaf Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherokee County.
Does 340 Oak Leaf Place offer parking?
Yes, 340 Oak Leaf Place offers parking.
Does 340 Oak Leaf Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 Oak Leaf Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Oak Leaf Place have a pool?
No, 340 Oak Leaf Place does not have a pool.
Does 340 Oak Leaf Place have accessible units?
No, 340 Oak Leaf Place does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Oak Leaf Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 Oak Leaf Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 340 Oak Leaf Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 Oak Leaf Place does not have units with air conditioning.
