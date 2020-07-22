All apartments in Cherokee County
Cherokee County, GA
3007 Clove Tree Lane
3007 Clove Tree Lane

3007 Clove Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3007 Clove Tree Lane, Cherokee County, GA 30189

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Back on Market! Tenant transferred. Just off Towne Lake Parkway, gorgeous wooded views. Immaculate, move-in ready. Newly painted interior, new garage doors, gas range. Near downtown Woodstock, Sprouts, restaurants. Oversized family room features hardwood floors, built-in bookcases, stacked stone FP. Large formal dining, bright eat-in kitchen, freshly painted white cabinets, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom is located at back of home, views private backyard. Features his/her closets, jetted tub, separate shower, double sinks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 Clove Tree Lane have any available units?
3007 Clove Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
What amenities does 3007 Clove Tree Lane have?
Some of 3007 Clove Tree Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3007 Clove Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3007 Clove Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 Clove Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3007 Clove Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherokee County.
Does 3007 Clove Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3007 Clove Tree Lane offers parking.
Does 3007 Clove Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3007 Clove Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 Clove Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 3007 Clove Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3007 Clove Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 3007 Clove Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 Clove Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3007 Clove Tree Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3007 Clove Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3007 Clove Tree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
