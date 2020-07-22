3007 Clove Tree Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Back on Market! Tenant transferred. Just off Towne Lake Parkway, gorgeous wooded views. Immaculate, move-in ready. Newly painted interior, new garage doors, gas range. Near downtown Woodstock, Sprouts, restaurants. Oversized family room features hardwood floors, built-in bookcases, stacked stone FP. Large formal dining, bright eat-in kitchen, freshly painted white cabinets, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom is located at back of home, views private backyard. Features his/her closets, jetted tub, separate shower, double sinks.