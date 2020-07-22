240 Creek View Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Brand New home for lease! Largest corner lot! Perfect house for a large family. Two story foyer that opens to a functional floorplan with 4 gracious bedrooms or a possible bonus room. Kitchen with island, tile backsplash and breakfast area opens into the specious family room with fireplace. Separate Dining Room and Study for plenty of entertaining space. Desirable features include granite throughout & hardwood flooring on the main. Master suite with trey ceiling, double vanity, corner garden tub with separate shower, ceramic tile and walk in closet. Convenient upstairs laundry. Ready move in NOW!