240 Creek View Pl
240 Creek View Pl

240 Creek View Lane · No Longer Available
240 Creek View Lane, Cherokee County, GA 30102

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Brand New home for lease! Largest corner lot! Perfect house for a large family. Two story foyer that opens to a functional floorplan with 4 gracious bedrooms or a possible bonus room. Kitchen with island, tile backsplash and breakfast area opens into the specious family room with fireplace. Separate Dining Room and Study for plenty of entertaining space. Desirable features include granite throughout & hardwood flooring on the main. Master suite with trey ceiling, double vanity, corner garden tub with separate shower, ceramic tile and walk in closet. Convenient upstairs laundry. Ready move in NOW!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 240 Creek View Pl have any available units?
240 Creek View Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
What amenities does 240 Creek View Pl have?
Some of 240 Creek View Pl's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Creek View Pl currently offering any rent specials?
240 Creek View Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Creek View Pl pet-friendly?
No, 240 Creek View Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherokee County.
Does 240 Creek View Pl offer parking?
Yes, 240 Creek View Pl offers parking.
Does 240 Creek View Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Creek View Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Creek View Pl have a pool?
Yes, 240 Creek View Pl has a pool.
Does 240 Creek View Pl have accessible units?
No, 240 Creek View Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Creek View Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 Creek View Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 240 Creek View Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 Creek View Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
