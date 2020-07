Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets hot tub

Fabulous location! Open floorplan on the main level with beautiful wood floors, oversized kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter space. The over sized master suite with gorgeous spa-lake bath and huge walk in closet. Large secondary bedrooms feature walk in closet and a large bath. Two car garage offers plenty of space for vehicles and organized storage. End unit with privacy galore! Fabulous find for your busy lifestyle! Easy access to Hwy 92, 400 and 575.