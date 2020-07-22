All apartments in Cherokee County
Find more places like 1681 New Light Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherokee County, GA
/
1681 New Light Rd
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

1681 New Light Rd

1681 New Light Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1681 New Light Road, Cherokee County, GA 30115

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
3 Bedroom/1 Bath Home in Canton $1,400 - Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath in Canton, Georgia. This home has updated flooring throughout, plenty of storage, a fenced in backyard, a new back deck, and more! Kitchen appliances are included with a 12 month lease. This home is handicap accessible.

Please visit our website at www.RidgeBerryRentals.com for more information and to apply online. We perform criminal background and credit checks. No felonies or evictions. Must have a 550 credit score with 2 years income and residential history.

(RLNE5698842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1681 New Light Rd have any available units?
1681 New Light Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
What amenities does 1681 New Light Rd have?
Some of 1681 New Light Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1681 New Light Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1681 New Light Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1681 New Light Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1681 New Light Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1681 New Light Rd offer parking?
No, 1681 New Light Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1681 New Light Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1681 New Light Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1681 New Light Rd have a pool?
No, 1681 New Light Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1681 New Light Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 1681 New Light Rd has accessible units.
Does 1681 New Light Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1681 New Light Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1681 New Light Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1681 New Light Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Sublet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspect on the River
59 Anderson Ave
Canton, GA 30114
Canterbury Ridge
101 Canterbury Ridge Pkwy
Canton, GA 30114
Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway
Holly Springs, GA 30115
The Crest at Laurel Canyon
30 Laurel Canyon Village Cir
Canton, GA 30114
Atlantic BridgeMill
1000 Preston Glen Cir
Canton, GA 30114
The Darby
100 Holly Park Ct
Holly Springs, GA 30115
260 Woodstock
260 Chambers St
Woodstock, GA 30188
Lancaster Ridge
800 Hickory Knoll Dr
Canton, GA 30114

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAChattanooga, TNSandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAHolly Springs, GAAcworth, GADawsonville, GACartersville, GA
Cumming, GANorcross, GAFair Oaks, GADoraville, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GASugar Hill, GAHiram, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GALilburn, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College