All apartments in Cherokee County
Find more places like 145 Townview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherokee County, GA
/
145 Townview Drive
Last updated February 2 2020 at 5:21 AM

145 Townview Drive

145 Townview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

145 Townview Drive, Cherokee County, GA 30189

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful townhome just minutes from 575/75, downtown Woodstock, KSU and the outlet mall. Open floor plan has lots of cabinets and storage in the kitchen, large pantry & breakfast bar opening to the great room/dining room. Owner's suite has vaulted ceiling and X-large closet, dual vanity w/ garden tub and separate shower. Two large secondary bedrooms & laundry room upstairs. Large patio is perfect for grilling. Community has large pool w/ cabana. Enjoy the convenience of Woodstock while the HOA maintains the lawn!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Townview Drive have any available units?
145 Townview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
What amenities does 145 Townview Drive have?
Some of 145 Townview Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Townview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
145 Townview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Townview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 145 Townview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherokee County.
Does 145 Townview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 145 Townview Drive offers parking.
Does 145 Townview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Townview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Townview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 145 Townview Drive has a pool.
Does 145 Townview Drive have accessible units?
No, 145 Townview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Townview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Townview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Townview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Townview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspect on the River
59 Anderson Ave
Canton, GA 30114
Canterbury Ridge
101 Canterbury Ridge Pkwy
Canton, GA 30114
The Crest at Laurel Canyon
30 Laurel Canyon Village Cir
Canton, GA 30114
Avonlea At Towne Lake
1000 Avonlea Pl
Woodstock, GA 30189
Atlantic BridgeMill
1000 Preston Glen Cir
Canton, GA 30114
Harbor Creek Apartments
501 Harbor Creek Pkwy
Holly Springs, GA 30115
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188
Lancaster Ridge
800 Hickory Knoll Dr
Canton, GA 30114

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAChattanooga, TNSandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAHolly Springs, GAAcworth, GADawsonville, GACartersville, GA
Cumming, GANorcross, GAFair Oaks, GADoraville, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GASugar Hill, GAHiram, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GALilburn, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College