Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Renovated 3 bed/ 2 bath house off of Toonigh Rd in Canton. New kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. New laminate wood flooring throughout the house. New paint in all rooms. New tile and vanities in the bathrooms. Updated interior lighting. New deck off the living room. Small fenced in area for pets. Wooded backyard. Two car garage with plenty of storage in the basement. Washer/Dryer hookups.