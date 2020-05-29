4291 Perimeter Park East

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill internet access

Looking for Roommates in Luxury Single Home



(1Bedroom/1Bathroom in the Single Home for rent) 2019 Brand new home and brand new furniture ready to live in Dunwoody area. Brand new furniture including sofa, television, kitchen supplies, bed comforter sets, dinning table, breakfast table, BBQ set and so on. The community is peace and quite with swimming pool, gym, business room and gate. Less than 1 minute to get on 285 highway. 5 minutes to 85 or 400 highway. Less than 10 minute to Perimeter Mall, BestBuy, Walmart, Wholefood with No traffic. 10 minute to Lenox. For student, 7 minute to Georgia State and Perimeter College Dunwoody Campus. The monthly rent covers trash, water, and high speed internet.

No Pets Allowed



