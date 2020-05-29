All apartments in Chamblee
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

4291 Perimeter Park East

4291 Perimeter Park East · No Longer Available
Location

4291 Perimeter Park East, Chamblee, GA 30341
Huntley Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Looking for Roommates in Luxury Single Home (1B/1B - Property Id: 146670

(1Bedroom/1Bathroom in the Single Home for rent) 2019 Brand new home and brand new furniture ready to live in Dunwoody area. Brand new furniture including sofa, television, kitchen supplies, bed comforter sets, dinning table, breakfast table, BBQ set and so on. The community is peace and quite with swimming pool, gym, business room and gate. Less than 1 minute to get on 285 highway. 5 minutes to 85 or 400 highway. Less than 10 minute to Perimeter Mall, BestBuy, Walmart, Wholefood with No traffic. 10 minute to Lenox. For student, 7 minute to Georgia State and Perimeter College Dunwoody Campus. The monthly rent covers trash, water, and high speed internet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146670p
Property Id 146670

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5092587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4291 Perimeter Park East have any available units?
4291 Perimeter Park East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 4291 Perimeter Park East have?
Some of 4291 Perimeter Park East's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4291 Perimeter Park East currently offering any rent specials?
4291 Perimeter Park East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4291 Perimeter Park East pet-friendly?
No, 4291 Perimeter Park East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 4291 Perimeter Park East offer parking?
No, 4291 Perimeter Park East does not offer parking.
Does 4291 Perimeter Park East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4291 Perimeter Park East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4291 Perimeter Park East have a pool?
Yes, 4291 Perimeter Park East has a pool.
Does 4291 Perimeter Park East have accessible units?
No, 4291 Perimeter Park East does not have accessible units.
Does 4291 Perimeter Park East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4291 Perimeter Park East has units with dishwashers.
Does 4291 Perimeter Park East have units with air conditioning?
No, 4291 Perimeter Park East does not have units with air conditioning.
