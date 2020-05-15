All apartments in Chamblee
Last updated October 23 2019

4096 W Johnson Circle

4096 West Johnson Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4096 West Johnson Circle, Chamblee, GA 30341
Huntley Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful Bungalow in Sought after Chamblee! Inviting Rocking Chair Front Porch, Home is nestled on .40 acres, Gorgeous Private Level Fenced Back Yard, Oversize Deck for Entertaining, Easy Access to All Major Highways, Inside the Perimeter, Close to Shopping and Restaurants, Close to Future Beltline for Chamblee, Hardwood Flooring throughout, Exterior & Interior Freshly Painted, Newer HVAC, Kitchen includes: Center Island, Gas Stove, Stained Cabinetry, Separate Laundry Room and Renovated Bath! Includes Storage Building. This is a Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4096 W Johnson Circle have any available units?
4096 W Johnson Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 4096 W Johnson Circle have?
Some of 4096 W Johnson Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4096 W Johnson Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4096 W Johnson Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4096 W Johnson Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4096 W Johnson Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 4096 W Johnson Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4096 W Johnson Circle offers parking.
Does 4096 W Johnson Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4096 W Johnson Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4096 W Johnson Circle have a pool?
No, 4096 W Johnson Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4096 W Johnson Circle have accessible units?
No, 4096 W Johnson Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4096 W Johnson Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4096 W Johnson Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4096 W Johnson Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4096 W Johnson Circle has units with air conditioning.
