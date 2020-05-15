2999 Whispering Hills Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This beautifully renovated triplex (3-unit house) sits in a quiet cul-de-sac. With easy access to I-85, I-285 and Buford Hwy this place is super close to new CHOA and Emory campuses and everything Atlanta, Brookhaven, and Chamblee have to offer. Apartment and the entire home have been renovated top to bottom, inside and out. The living area boasts an open floor plan with gorgeous hard surface floors (LVP). Beautiful, brand new kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters, and white shaker cabinets. Stunning modern bathrooms with double sink vanities and luxury walk-in shower in the master. Brand new windows and lighting fixtures. New roof, R-49 insulation, HVAC, water heater, all upgraded electrical and plumbing. 140 sq.ft. storage rooms. Large ½ acre lot.

Shown by Appointment Only!!!!

Minimum requirements: 650+ credit score, $6000+ monthly household income, employment verification, background check, good references. 12 or 24 Month Lease. Owner/Agent licensed in Georgia.