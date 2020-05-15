All apartments in Chamblee
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

2999 Whispering Hills Court

2999 Whispering Hills Ct · (404) 919-3989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2999 Whispering Hills Ct, Chamblee, GA 30341
Dresden East

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautifully renovated triplex (3-unit house) sits in a quiet cul-de-sac. With easy access to I-85, I-285 and Buford Hwy this place is super close to new CHOA and Emory campuses and everything Atlanta, Brookhaven, and Chamblee have to offer. Apartment and the entire home have been renovated top to bottom, inside and out. The living area boasts an open floor plan with gorgeous hard surface floors (LVP). Beautiful, brand new kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters, and white shaker cabinets. Stunning modern bathrooms with double sink vanities and luxury walk-in shower in the master. Brand new windows and lighting fixtures. New roof, R-49 insulation, HVAC, water heater, all upgraded electrical and plumbing. 140 sq.ft. storage rooms. Large ½ acre lot.
Shown by Appointment Only!!!!
Minimum requirements: 650+ credit score, $6000+ monthly household income, employment verification, background check, good references. 12 or 24 Month Lease. Owner/Agent licensed in Georgia.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2999 Whispering Hills Court have any available units?
2999 Whispering Hills Court has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2999 Whispering Hills Court have?
Some of 2999 Whispering Hills Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2999 Whispering Hills Court currently offering any rent specials?
2999 Whispering Hills Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2999 Whispering Hills Court pet-friendly?
No, 2999 Whispering Hills Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 2999 Whispering Hills Court offer parking?
No, 2999 Whispering Hills Court does not offer parking.
Does 2999 Whispering Hills Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2999 Whispering Hills Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2999 Whispering Hills Court have a pool?
No, 2999 Whispering Hills Court does not have a pool.
Does 2999 Whispering Hills Court have accessible units?
No, 2999 Whispering Hills Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2999 Whispering Hills Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2999 Whispering Hills Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2999 Whispering Hills Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2999 Whispering Hills Court has units with air conditioning.
