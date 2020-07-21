2690 Warwick Circle

Amenities

Updated NE Atlanta Brick Ranch Home for RENT - Exclusively Listed by Jilot Real Estate - This single level home features brand new gleaming hardwood floors throughout and tile baths. Home has been freshly painted with new stove and dishwasher. Private backyard with freshly stained patio. 1-car carport off kitchen. Convenient to shopping. Landscaping will be completed prior to move in. Available immediately. $60 application fee, security deposit equal to one month rent, 12 month lease. Sorry no section 8.



