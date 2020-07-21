All apartments in Chamblee
Chamblee, GA
2690 Warwick Circle
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

2690 Warwick Circle

2690 Warwick Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2690 Warwick Circle Northeast, Chamblee, GA 30345
Dresden East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Updated NE Atlanta Brick Ranch Home for RENT - Exclusively Listed by Jilot Real Estate - This single level home features brand new gleaming hardwood floors throughout and tile baths. Home has been freshly painted with new stove and dishwasher. Private backyard with freshly stained patio. 1-car carport off kitchen. Convenient to shopping. Landscaping will be completed prior to move in. Available immediately. $60 application fee, security deposit equal to one month rent, 12 month lease. Sorry no section 8.

(RLNE5477466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2690 Warwick Circle have any available units?
2690 Warwick Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 2690 Warwick Circle have?
Some of 2690 Warwick Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2690 Warwick Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2690 Warwick Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2690 Warwick Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2690 Warwick Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 2690 Warwick Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2690 Warwick Circle offers parking.
Does 2690 Warwick Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2690 Warwick Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2690 Warwick Circle have a pool?
No, 2690 Warwick Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2690 Warwick Circle have accessible units?
No, 2690 Warwick Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2690 Warwick Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2690 Warwick Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2690 Warwick Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2690 Warwick Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
