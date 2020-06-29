2091 Ellwyn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool internet access tennis court

Rare rental opportunity in popular Huntley Hills. Updated kitchen complete w/brand new quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, sink, & stainless steel appliances opens up to screened-in porch and double decks overlooking private wooded backyard perfect for outdoor entertaining. Large fireside family/dining room combo. True master bedroom has double closets & updated master bath. Whole house ethernet (no need for WiFi) installed. Great neighborhood just blocks from optional swim/tennis community with newly finished clubhouse, downtown Chamblee, and fantastic schools.