Home
/
Chamblee, GA
/
2091 Ellwyn Drive
Last updated January 6 2020 at 10:27 PM

2091 Ellwyn Drive

2091 Ellwyn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2091 Ellwyn Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341
Huntley Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Rare rental opportunity in popular Huntley Hills. Updated kitchen complete w/brand new quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, sink, & stainless steel appliances opens up to screened-in porch and double decks overlooking private wooded backyard perfect for outdoor entertaining. Large fireside family/dining room combo. True master bedroom has double closets & updated master bath. Whole house ethernet (no need for WiFi) installed. Great neighborhood just blocks from optional swim/tennis community with newly finished clubhouse, downtown Chamblee, and fantastic schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2091 Ellwyn Drive have any available units?
2091 Ellwyn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 2091 Ellwyn Drive have?
Some of 2091 Ellwyn Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2091 Ellwyn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2091 Ellwyn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2091 Ellwyn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2091 Ellwyn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 2091 Ellwyn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2091 Ellwyn Drive offers parking.
Does 2091 Ellwyn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2091 Ellwyn Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2091 Ellwyn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2091 Ellwyn Drive has a pool.
Does 2091 Ellwyn Drive have accessible units?
No, 2091 Ellwyn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2091 Ellwyn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2091 Ellwyn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2091 Ellwyn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2091 Ellwyn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
