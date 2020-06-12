Apartment List
/
GA
/
canton
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:26 AM

31 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Canton, GA

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
21 Units Available
Atlantic BridgeMill
1000 Preston Glen Cir, Canton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1192 sqft
Elegant apartment homes with appliances, extra storage, and patio/balcony. Amenities include executive business center, clubhouse, gym, pool, and sauna. Conveniently located near I-575, just minutes from downtown Atlanta shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
$
Riverstone
20 Units Available
Canton Mill Lofts
550 Riverstone Pkwy, Canton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1274 sqft
Super modern lofts with stainless steel appliances and real brick accents. High ceilings. Air conditioning and big windows. Community has elevator, pool, and parking. Near Heritage Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
New Town
11 Units Available
Lancaster Ridge
800 Hickory Knoll Dr, Canton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
960 sqft
Lancaster Ridge Apartments is tucked away in the quiet neighborhood of Canton, GA.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Rolling Hills
12 Units Available
Canterbury Ridge
101 Canterbury Ridge Pkwy, Canton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1160 sqft
Our community boasts spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans in a serene setting nestled along the tree line. We recently upgraded apartment interior's light fixtures, hardware and added an over-the-range microwave to every home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
$
Laurel Canyon
33 Units Available
The Crest at Laurel Canyon
30 Laurel Canyon Village Cir, Canton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1129 sqft
A fantastic community located in the mountains. Apartments feature granite countertops, beautiful layouts and fantastic views. On-site outdoor fireplace, six outdoor kitchens, fitness center, yoga room and tanning ledge on the pool.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Riverstone
1 Unit Available
164 Riverstone Commons Circle
164 Riverstone Commons Circle, Canton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1298 sqft
The perfect Townhome rental in Canton close to shopping, schools and HWY 575. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom roommate floorpan is spacious and comfortable. The kitchen has been updated with painted cabinets and newer appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Canton
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
Harbor Creek Apartments
501 Harbor Creek Pkwy, Holly Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1188 sqft
Landmark apartments in Holly Springs community, close to the Cherokee County Aquatics Center. Units have ceiling fans, patios or balconies and extra storage. On-site amenities include Internet access, 24-hour maintenance and a tennis court.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
48 Units Available
Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway, Holly Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1139 sqft
Welcome to Sixes Ridge! The newest luxury apartment community located in the Holly Springs area, just minutes away from I-575, shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Rolling Hills
1 Unit Available
314 Cottonwood Creek Circle
314 Cottonwood Creek Circle, Canton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1381 sqft
Wonderful cozy town home! This little cute as a button town home provides everything for your comfortable living. Open plan kitchen with view to living room and walk out back to patio. Private backyard setting. Computer or sitting loft upstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Canton
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
$
33 Units Available
The Darby
100 Holly Park Ct, Holly Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1133 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Darby in Holly Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1113 sqft
Modern amenities, including subway tile kitchen backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Conveniently located just off I-575 and only minutes from the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1254 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Ridgewalk
16 Units Available
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1173 sqft
Shopping, parks and I-575 are all nearby, but not close enough to disturb the tranquility of this property. On-site fire pit, pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Hardwood flooring and fireplaces in unit.

1 of 20

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
276 Fox Creek Blvd.
276 Fox Creek Boulevard, Holly Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
276 Fox Creek Blvd. Available 06/19/20 Fox Creek Subdivision - This home is a self touring home. To view it please email a copy of your drivers license along with your phone number and the property address you want to see to greathomesrealty@aol.

1 of 11

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
River Park
1 Unit Available
205 Swanee Lane
205 Swanee Lane, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1118 sqft
- Perfect location in the beautiful River Park community! This 2 bed/2 bath has a two car garage, features two living areas, and a private back patio.

1 of 8

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
238 Park Place
238 Park Pl, Cherokee County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1110 sqft
Spectacular Home Located in Cozy Woodstock County Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Rolling Hills
1 Unit Available
314 Cottonwood Creek Circle
314 Cottonwood Creek Circle, Canton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1381 sqft
Wonderful cozy town home! This little cute as a button town home provides everything for your comfortable living. Open plan kitchen with view to living room and walk out back to patio. Private backyard setting. Computer or sitting loft upstairs.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
River Park
1 Unit Available
287 Hiawassee Dr.
287 Hiawassee Drive, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1240 sqft
Cute, low maintenance cluster home - Cute cluster home conveniently located near Hwy 575 and downtown Woodstock in sought after Rivers Edge/ River Park subdivision.
Results within 10 miles of Canton
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
20 Units Available
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1239 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with saltwater pool, cyber cafe, picnic area with grills. Minutes from Kennesaw State University, Town Center Mall and I-75.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
27 Units Available
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1188 sqft
Located near The Centre at Woodstock, this community boasts short driving distances to Atlanta and the Blue Ridge Mountains. Residents enjoy on-site yoga studio, tennis court and pool. Recently renovated units equipped with washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
25 Units Available
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1005 sqft
Garden-style apartments near I-75. Close to Kennesaw State University and the Pinetree Country Club. Neary shopping at Town Center at Cobb. Pet-friendly units have walk-in closets. Community pool.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
40 Units Available
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1117 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, ceiling fans and crown molding. Swim in the pool or lounge on the sundeck. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center and tennis court. Just minutes from shopping and restaurants. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
24 Units Available
Hawthorne at Kennesaw
4045 George Busbee Parkway Northwest, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1263 sqft
Just minutes from I-75 and Town Center Mall. Each apartment features a spacious floor plan with modern appliances. On-site auto detailing bay, pet wash station and spa, and car charging. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
46 Units Available
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1134 sqft
Recently renovated and just off the Town Lake Parkway in the highly coveted Cherokee school district. Minutes to Woodstock and downtown Atlanta. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, fire pit, dog park. In-unit laundry.

June 2020 Canton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Canton Rent Report. Canton rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Canton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Canton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Canton Rent Report. Canton rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Canton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Canton rent trends were flat over the past month

Canton rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Canton stand at $1,036 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,196 for a two-bedroom. Canton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Canton over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Atlanta metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.

    Canton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Canton, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Canton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Canton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,196 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.0% increase in Canton.
    • While Canton's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of San Francisco saw a decrease of 1.0%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Canton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Canton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Canton 2 BedroomsCanton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCanton 3 BedroomsCanton Apartments with Balcony
    Canton Apartments with GarageCanton Apartments with GymCanton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCanton Apartments with Parking
    Canton Apartments with PoolCanton Apartments with Washer-DryerCanton Dog Friendly ApartmentsCanton Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
    Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA
    North Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    New Town

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
    Life UniversityMorehouse College
    Georgia Gwinnett College