Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

202 Ilex Dr

202 Ilex Drive · (404) 900-4088
Location

202 Ilex Drive, Canton, GA 30114
Holly Mill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 Ilex Dr · Avail. Jul 8

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1384 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
tennis court
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
202 Ilex Dr Available 07/08/20 Canton Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management  - Available in July! Sought after Swim/Tennis Community! This Beautiful Home has Lux Flooring in Living/Dining Area & Carpeting in Upstairs Bedrooms! The Open Loft-style Bedroom includes a Partition Wall which can be used as a 3rd Bedroom/Office/Guest room. Great room with Corner Fireplace & High Ceilings, French Doors Lead out to the Private, Fended Back Yard. Great place to Relax after a Long Day! Community Pool, Close to Shopping and Restaurants. Near I-575; Exit 14.

Schools:
Elem: Liberty - Cherokee
Middle: Freedom - Cherokee
High: Cherokee
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.  

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for an Atlanta home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Laura 404-900-4088

 We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form 

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA! 

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE4402872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Ilex Dr have any available units?
202 Ilex Dr has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Canton, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Canton Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 Ilex Dr have?
Some of 202 Ilex Dr's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Ilex Dr currently offering any rent specials?
202 Ilex Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Ilex Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Ilex Dr is pet friendly.
Does 202 Ilex Dr offer parking?
No, 202 Ilex Dr does not offer parking.
Does 202 Ilex Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Ilex Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Ilex Dr have a pool?
Yes, 202 Ilex Dr has a pool.
Does 202 Ilex Dr have accessible units?
No, 202 Ilex Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Ilex Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Ilex Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
