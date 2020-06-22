Amenities

202 Ilex Dr Available 07/08/20 Canton Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in July! Sought after Swim/Tennis Community! This Beautiful Home has Lux Flooring in Living/Dining Area & Carpeting in Upstairs Bedrooms! The Open Loft-style Bedroom includes a Partition Wall which can be used as a 3rd Bedroom/Office/Guest room. Great room with Corner Fireplace & High Ceilings, French Doors Lead out to the Private, Fended Back Yard. Great place to Relax after a Long Day! Community Pool, Close to Shopping and Restaurants. Near I-575; Exit 14.



Schools:

Elem: Liberty - Cherokee

Middle: Freedom - Cherokee

High: Cherokee

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



Will I qualify to rent for an Atlanta home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



