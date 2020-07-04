All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:45 AM

3787 Ashford Creek Avenue NE

3787 Ashford Creek Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3787 Ashford Creek Trail, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
tennis court
Recently renovated Town home in Brookhaven! - New paint throughout, hardwoods refinished, upgraded lighting in kitchen and new carpet in the master. It's located in town and close to everything the Perimeter has to offer. Hardwoods and granite along with all of the finer finishes. Located in a gated community that offers a beautiful nature walk, pool, fitness center, clubhouse with billiard room, pond and Gazebo. Blackburn Park and Tennis center is across the street and you are walking distance to Kroger, Publix, Starbucks, shops and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3787 Ashford Creek Avenue NE have any available units?
3787 Ashford Creek Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3787 Ashford Creek Avenue NE have?
Some of 3787 Ashford Creek Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3787 Ashford Creek Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
3787 Ashford Creek Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3787 Ashford Creek Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 3787 Ashford Creek Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3787 Ashford Creek Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 3787 Ashford Creek Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 3787 Ashford Creek Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3787 Ashford Creek Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3787 Ashford Creek Avenue NE have a pool?
Yes, 3787 Ashford Creek Avenue NE has a pool.
Does 3787 Ashford Creek Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 3787 Ashford Creek Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3787 Ashford Creek Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3787 Ashford Creek Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3787 Ashford Creek Avenue NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3787 Ashford Creek Avenue NE does not have units with air conditioning.

