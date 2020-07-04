3787 Ashford Creek Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table tennis court

Recently renovated Town home in Brookhaven! - New paint throughout, hardwoods refinished, upgraded lighting in kitchen and new carpet in the master. It's located in town and close to everything the Perimeter has to offer. Hardwoods and granite along with all of the finer finishes. Located in a gated community that offers a beautiful nature walk, pool, fitness center, clubhouse with billiard room, pond and Gazebo. Blackburn Park and Tennis center is across the street and you are walking distance to Kroger, Publix, Starbucks, shops and restaurants!