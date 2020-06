Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful newly renovated home located in sought after Brookhaven neighborhood. "Montgomery" School district, Block from Murphy Chandler and Marist, Wont' find a better location! Cul-da-sac lot, flat, half-acre fenced. New renovations include: New paint throughout, floors, appliances, bathrooms, kitchen, all new mechanical the list goes on. Large deck with enclosed screened-in porch perfect for entertaining. Conveniently located to numerous parks, schools, interstates and restaurants!