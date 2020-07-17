814 Lake Terrace Drive

Amenities

Wanderlust at Lake Olmstead, Pet Friendly! - Enjoy the convenience of location and the serenity of nature in one place! This home is located at beautiful Lake Olmsted, close to the Augusta Canal Trailhead; and 2 miles from Augusta National Golf Club and Washington Rd/1-20, 5 miles from the downtown medical district, and 12 miles from the Augusta Regional Airport.



Traveling with your pets? Pets are permitted on a case-by-case basis! Enquire today to learn more about bringing your furry baby along with you on your next trip!



This completely remodeled home features brand new flooring, paint, and appliances throughout. Guests will enjoy access to the entire home throughout the duration of their stay. Three bedrooms include two full beds and one queen bed. A separate den provides flex space for an office and daybed to sleep one. Maximum occupancy: 7



(RLNE5888985)