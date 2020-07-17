All apartments in Augusta
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

814 Lake Terrace Drive

814 Lake Terrace Drive · (706) 449-0879
Location

814 Lake Terrace Drive, Augusta, GA 30904
Lakemont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 814 Lake Terrace Drive · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wanderlust at Lake Olmstead, Pet Friendly! - Enjoy the convenience of location and the serenity of nature in one place! This home is located at beautiful Lake Olmsted, close to the Augusta Canal Trailhead; and 2 miles from Augusta National Golf Club and Washington Rd/1-20, 5 miles from the downtown medical district, and 12 miles from the Augusta Regional Airport.

Traveling with your pets? Pets are permitted on a case-by-case basis! Enquire today to learn more about bringing your furry baby along with you on your next trip!

This completely remodeled home features brand new flooring, paint, and appliances throughout. Guests will enjoy access to the entire home throughout the duration of their stay. Three bedrooms include two full beds and one queen bed. A separate den provides flex space for an office and daybed to sleep one. Maximum occupancy: 7

(RLNE5888985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Lake Terrace Drive have any available units?
814 Lake Terrace Drive has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
Is 814 Lake Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
814 Lake Terrace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Lake Terrace Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 814 Lake Terrace Drive is pet friendly.
Does 814 Lake Terrace Drive offer parking?
No, 814 Lake Terrace Drive does not offer parking.
Does 814 Lake Terrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Lake Terrace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Lake Terrace Drive have a pool?
No, 814 Lake Terrace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 814 Lake Terrace Drive have accessible units?
No, 814 Lake Terrace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Lake Terrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 Lake Terrace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 814 Lake Terrace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 Lake Terrace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
