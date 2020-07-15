710 Metcalf Street Apartment B

Amenities

2 Bed/1 Bath Harrisburg Apartment w/ Water Included - Second floor apartment for lease with 2 bedrooms, one bathroom, a galley-style kitchen with new counter tops, a large living/dining room, and in-unit washer/dryer connections. The apartment has new paint & carpet, central heat & air, tons of off-street parking, and is pet-friendly!* Rent includes water, trash & lawn care. Move-in ready!



Upon application approval, a $150 non-refundable reservation fee must be paid in order to remove the home from the market and to hold it until your move-in date.



* Pet Policy: We do allow pets in this home, but there are breed restrictions. Please see our website for details: www.aubenrealty.com. We require a refundable pet deposit of $250.00 for one pet, and $100 for each additional pet, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00 for one pet, and $10.00/month for each additional pet, with a maximum of 3 pets allowed per household.



(RLNE4894982)