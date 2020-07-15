All apartments in Augusta
710 Metcalf Street Apartment B
710 Metcalf Street Apartment B

710 Metcalf Street · No Longer Available
Location

710 Metcalf Street, Augusta, GA 30904
Harrisburg

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 Bed/1 Bath Harrisburg Apartment w/ Water Included - Second floor apartment for lease with 2 bedrooms, one bathroom, a galley-style kitchen with new counter tops, a large living/dining room, and in-unit washer/dryer connections. The apartment has new paint & carpet, central heat & air, tons of off-street parking, and is pet-friendly!* Rent includes water, trash & lawn care. Move-in ready!

Upon application approval, a $150 non-refundable reservation fee must be paid in order to remove the home from the market and to hold it until your move-in date.

* Pet Policy: We do allow pets in this home, but there are breed restrictions. Please see our website for details: www.aubenrealty.com. We require a refundable pet deposit of $250.00 for one pet, and $100 for each additional pet, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00 for one pet, and $10.00/month for each additional pet, with a maximum of 3 pets allowed per household.

(RLNE4894982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Metcalf Street Apartment B have any available units?
710 Metcalf Street Apartment B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Augusta, GA.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 Metcalf Street Apartment B have?
Some of 710 Metcalf Street Apartment B's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 Metcalf Street Apartment B currently offering any rent specials?
710 Metcalf Street Apartment B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Metcalf Street Apartment B pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 Metcalf Street Apartment B is pet friendly.
Does 710 Metcalf Street Apartment B offer parking?
Yes, 710 Metcalf Street Apartment B offers parking.
Does 710 Metcalf Street Apartment B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Metcalf Street Apartment B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Metcalf Street Apartment B have a pool?
No, 710 Metcalf Street Apartment B does not have a pool.
Does 710 Metcalf Street Apartment B have accessible units?
No, 710 Metcalf Street Apartment B does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Metcalf Street Apartment B have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 Metcalf Street Apartment B does not have units with dishwashers.
