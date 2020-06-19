Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

362 Folkstone Circle....2bed/2.5bath end-unit condo located in Woodbine West....a West Augusta gated community. Clean and ready for you to move in. Freshly painted interior. New windows. All electric. Fridge, washer, and dryer remain. Water & trash included. Single garage and one additional parking spot included. Fenced patio in back. Very close to schools/colleges, Washington Road, Riverwatch Parkway, I-20, downtown, shopping, & dining. No pets allowed. We require 635+ credit score. $40 application fee per applicant. Not approved for Section 8.