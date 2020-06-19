All apartments in Augusta
362 Folkstone Circle
362 Folkstone Circle

362 Folkstone Circle · (706) 836-3797
Location

362 Folkstone Circle, Augusta, GA 30907
Montclair

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1320 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
362 Folkstone Circle....2bed/2.5bath end-unit condo located in Woodbine West....a West Augusta gated community. Clean and ready for you to move in. Freshly painted interior. New windows. All electric. Fridge, washer, and dryer remain. Water & trash included. Single garage and one additional parking spot included. Fenced patio in back. Very close to schools/colleges, Washington Road, Riverwatch Parkway, I-20, downtown, shopping, & dining. No pets allowed. We require 635+ credit score. $40 application fee per applicant. Not approved for Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 362 Folkstone Circle have any available units?
362 Folkstone Circle has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 362 Folkstone Circle have?
Some of 362 Folkstone Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 362 Folkstone Circle currently offering any rent specials?
362 Folkstone Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 362 Folkstone Circle pet-friendly?
No, 362 Folkstone Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Augusta.
Does 362 Folkstone Circle offer parking?
Yes, 362 Folkstone Circle does offer parking.
Does 362 Folkstone Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 362 Folkstone Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 362 Folkstone Circle have a pool?
No, 362 Folkstone Circle does not have a pool.
Does 362 Folkstone Circle have accessible units?
No, 362 Folkstone Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 362 Folkstone Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 362 Folkstone Circle has units with dishwashers.
