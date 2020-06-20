3520 Brockdale Dr.

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Very clean 3 bedrooms two full bath brick ranch home, all new carpet and vinyl flooring, fresh new paint, Owner suite with large walk-in closet, modern stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator and dishwasher, large laundry room, Greatroom with ceiling fan and fireplace, large flat fenced back yard, large parking driveway. Pet with owner approval. Application required and a min of 625 credit score

Realtor Remarks: Rental coop $150. has renter currently in the property. Pet with owners approval . Application required and a min of 625 credit score. Application at www.salesbyal.com