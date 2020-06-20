All apartments in Augusta
3520 Brockdale Dr.
Last updated June 8 2020 at 3:48 AM

3520 Brockdale Dr.

3520 Brockdale Dr · (404) 956-2320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3520 Brockdale Dr, Augusta, GA 30906
Pepperidge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jun 29

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1420 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Very clean 3 bedrooms two full bath brick ranch home, all new carpet and vinyl flooring, fresh new paint, Owner suite with large walk-in closet, modern stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator and dishwasher, large laundry room, Greatroom with ceiling fan and fireplace, large flat fenced back yard, large parking driveway. Pet with owner approval. Application required and a min of 625 credit score
Realtor Remarks: Rental coop $150. has renter currently in the property. Pet with owners approval . Application required and a min of 625 credit score. Application at www.salesbyal.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3520 Brockdale Dr. have any available units?
3520 Brockdale Dr. has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3520 Brockdale Dr. have?
Some of 3520 Brockdale Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3520 Brockdale Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3520 Brockdale Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3520 Brockdale Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3520 Brockdale Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3520 Brockdale Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3520 Brockdale Dr. does offer parking.
Does 3520 Brockdale Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3520 Brockdale Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3520 Brockdale Dr. have a pool?
No, 3520 Brockdale Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3520 Brockdale Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3520 Brockdale Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3520 Brockdale Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3520 Brockdale Dr. has units with dishwashers.
