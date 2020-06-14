All apartments in Augusta
Last updated June 9 2020 at 2:39 PM

308 Caldwell Circle

308 Caldwell Circle · (706) 550-6223
Location

308 Caldwell Circle, Augusta, GA 30909
Belair

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1576 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$1180/Month. Available 7/27! This end unit town home features 3 bedrooms (1 upstairs), 3 FULL baths, living room with corner fireplace, dining room and kitchen with refrigerator, electric range, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Owner bedroom with ceiling fan and walk-in closet. Home also includes blinds throughout, walk-in attic storage, 1-car garage, back patio and fenced-in yard. Trash service, pest control and landscaping all included in rent! Pets negotiable with non-refundable pet fee. Rental requirements: $45 application fee per applicant. Minimum 1-year lease.1 months security deposit. Employment & rental history will be verified. Please verify schools with the Board of Education. 620 minimum credit score or double deposit. To schedule a showing, please visit: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1903631?source=iframe&companyID=11812
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Caldwell Circle have any available units?
308 Caldwell Circle has a unit available for $1,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 Caldwell Circle have?
Some of 308 Caldwell Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Caldwell Circle currently offering any rent specials?
308 Caldwell Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Caldwell Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 Caldwell Circle is pet friendly.
Does 308 Caldwell Circle offer parking?
Yes, 308 Caldwell Circle does offer parking.
Does 308 Caldwell Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Caldwell Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Caldwell Circle have a pool?
No, 308 Caldwell Circle does not have a pool.
Does 308 Caldwell Circle have accessible units?
No, 308 Caldwell Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Caldwell Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Caldwell Circle has units with dishwashers.
