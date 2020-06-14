308 Caldwell Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

$1180/Month. Available 7/27! This end unit town home features 3 bedrooms (1 upstairs), 3 FULL baths, living room with corner fireplace, dining room and kitchen with refrigerator, electric range, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Owner bedroom with ceiling fan and walk-in closet. Home also includes blinds throughout, walk-in attic storage, 1-car garage, back patio and fenced-in yard. Trash service, pest control and landscaping all included in rent! Pets negotiable with non-refundable pet fee. Rental requirements: $45 application fee per applicant. Minimum 1-year lease.1 months security deposit. Employment & rental history will be verified. Please verify schools with the Board of Education. 620 minimum credit score or double deposit. To schedule a showing, please visit: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1903631?source=iframe&companyID=11812

Contact us to schedule a showing.