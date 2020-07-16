All apartments in Augusta
3016 Lonsdale Drive

3016 Lonsdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3016 Lonsdale Drive, Augusta, GA 30906
Old Savannah

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Artistic all brick home with upgrades galore!! Beautiful granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances put a very modern touch on this classical home. New carpet and flooring throughout adds a soft accent touch to the interior along with brush nickle finishes to the light fixtures. Make this home yours TODAY by contacting us for more details.

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3016 Lonsdale Drive have any available units?
3016 Lonsdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Augusta, GA.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3016 Lonsdale Drive have?
Some of 3016 Lonsdale Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3016 Lonsdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3016 Lonsdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3016 Lonsdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3016 Lonsdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3016 Lonsdale Drive offer parking?
No, 3016 Lonsdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3016 Lonsdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3016 Lonsdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3016 Lonsdale Drive have a pool?
No, 3016 Lonsdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3016 Lonsdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 3016 Lonsdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3016 Lonsdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3016 Lonsdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
