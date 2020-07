Amenities

2721 Hazel Street is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Richmond County! This home is remodeled with new kitchen cabinets, countertops, backsplash, lights, and it's recently painted! Hardwood, tile, and vinyl flooring is throughout. A brick fireplace is found in the living room. This home is relatively close to Augusta University!



Pet Policy: Call office for pet approval.