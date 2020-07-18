Amenities

2628 Central Avenue - Available Now! 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home in the historic Summerville Neighborhood. This adorable cottage will not last long! Hardwood floors in all main living areas; kitchen has granite countertops and an eat in area. Washer and Dryer. Back yard is cozy and private. Gas heat and hot water heater. Service animals only. School Zones Must Be Verified, As They Are Subject To Change. To Schedule A Showing, Please Call 706-309-0594 or Email Meybohmrentals@showinghero.com For More Information.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5912509)