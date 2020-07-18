All apartments in Augusta
Find more places like 2628 Central Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Augusta, GA
/
2628 Central Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

2628 Central Avenue

2628 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Augusta
See all
Summerville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2628 Central Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904
Summerville

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
2628 Central Avenue - Available Now! 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home in the historic Summerville Neighborhood. This adorable cottage will not last long! Hardwood floors in all main living areas; kitchen has granite countertops and an eat in area. Washer and Dryer. Back yard is cozy and private. Gas heat and hot water heater. Service animals only. School Zones Must Be Verified, As They Are Subject To Change. To Schedule A Showing, Please Call 706-309-0594 or Email Meybohmrentals@showinghero.com For More Information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5912509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2628 Central Avenue have any available units?
2628 Central Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Augusta, GA.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2628 Central Avenue have?
Some of 2628 Central Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2628 Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2628 Central Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2628 Central Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2628 Central Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Augusta.
Does 2628 Central Avenue offer parking?
No, 2628 Central Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2628 Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2628 Central Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2628 Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 2628 Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2628 Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2628 Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2628 Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2628 Central Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

McHenry Square
2000 McHenry Sq
Augusta, GA 30909
Terraces at Summerville
817 Hickman Rd
Augusta, GA 30904
Annaberg
2905 Arrowhead Dr
Augusta, GA 30909
Forest Hills Racquet Club
800 Cross Court Dr
Augusta, GA 30909
Canalside
1399 Walton Way
Augusta, GA 30901
River Creek
2525 Center West Pkwy
Augusta, GA 30909
Rocky Creek
950 Stevens Creek Rd
Augusta, GA 30907
Icon Waverly
3190 Skinner Mill Rd
Augusta, GA 30909

Similar Pages

Augusta 1 BedroomsAugusta 2 Bedrooms
Augusta Apartments with BalconiesAugusta Apartments with Parking
Augusta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Aiken, SCMartinez, GALexington, SC
Evans, GAGreenwood, SC
Grovetown, GANorth Augusta, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

BelairNational HillsMontclair
West AugustaRichmond HillWestside
Lake AumondSummerville

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeAugusta University
University of South Carolina-Aiken