2520 Carriage Creek
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

Location

2520 Carriage Creek, Augusta, GA 30909
National Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Location...Location...Location... - Welcome home to 2520 Carriage Creek. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is the perfect patio home. Open concept kitchen and living space with cathedral ceilings and fireplace. Large owner suite with walk in closet, stand up shower and jetted tub. The home has 2 other spacious bedrooms and 260 sqft. of space in the basement. Neighborhood pool. Landscaping included. Great location! Convenient to Washington Road, Riverwatch and 1-20.

Contact Kevin 706-284-7629 or Scott 706-830-0580 via text to schedule a showing or answer any questions about the Augusta Area.

To apply or view other available rentals please visit: www.rentbhgaugusta.com

The property information was found on the county records so believed to be reliable. We have not verified it and make no guarantee, warranty of it's accuracy and actual room sizes should be measured to insure accuracy. Prospective tenants can independently confirm its correctness prior to leasing. Any pictures listed should be of it's most complete representation of the condition but should be verified prior to occupancy. You should conduct a review of the property to document the condition prior to move in..

(RLNE5807540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 Carriage Creek have any available units?
2520 Carriage Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Augusta, GA.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2520 Carriage Creek have?
Some of 2520 Carriage Creek's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 Carriage Creek currently offering any rent specials?
2520 Carriage Creek isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 Carriage Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 2520 Carriage Creek is pet friendly.
Does 2520 Carriage Creek offer parking?
No, 2520 Carriage Creek does not offer parking.
Does 2520 Carriage Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 Carriage Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 Carriage Creek have a pool?
Yes, 2520 Carriage Creek has a pool.
Does 2520 Carriage Creek have accessible units?
No, 2520 Carriage Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 Carriage Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 2520 Carriage Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
