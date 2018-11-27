Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Location...Location...Location... - Welcome home to 2520 Carriage Creek. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is the perfect patio home. Open concept kitchen and living space with cathedral ceilings and fireplace. Large owner suite with walk in closet, stand up shower and jetted tub. The home has 2 other spacious bedrooms and 260 sqft. of space in the basement. Neighborhood pool. Landscaping included. Great location! Convenient to Washington Road, Riverwatch and 1-20.



Contact Kevin 706-284-7629 or Scott 706-830-0580 via text to schedule a showing or answer any questions about the Augusta Area.



