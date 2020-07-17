All apartments in Augusta
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2358 Wrightsboro Rd.

2358 Wrightsboro Road · (706) 449-0879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2358 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, GA 30904
Highland Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2358 Wrightsboro Rd. · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A Deco Daydream, Long Term Options Available! - Welcome to Deco Daydream, an elegantly renovated brick cottage located in Midtown Augusta's Highland Park neighborhood. The home is conveniently located 0.5 miles to University Hospital-Summerville and the VA Medical Center; 1 mile to Augusta University; 2.5 miles to the Downtown Medical District; 4 miles to the Augusta National Golf Club; and 8 miles to Fort Gordon. Perfect for business travel or weekend getaways!

This home features a newly renovated kitchen, formal dining room, & two bedrooms (queen beds). A third room offers flex space for an office or den and sleeps one guest. Other amenities include: privacy-fenced yard, two porches, and washer/dryer for guest use. Maximum occupancy: 5

Guests will enjoy full access to this entire private home throughout the duration of their stay. Our homes are professionally cleaned between guests' stays.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5889184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2358 Wrightsboro Rd. have any available units?
2358 Wrightsboro Rd. has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
Is 2358 Wrightsboro Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2358 Wrightsboro Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2358 Wrightsboro Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 2358 Wrightsboro Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Augusta.
Does 2358 Wrightsboro Rd. offer parking?
No, 2358 Wrightsboro Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 2358 Wrightsboro Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2358 Wrightsboro Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2358 Wrightsboro Rd. have a pool?
No, 2358 Wrightsboro Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 2358 Wrightsboro Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2358 Wrightsboro Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2358 Wrightsboro Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2358 Wrightsboro Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2358 Wrightsboro Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2358 Wrightsboro Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
