2358 Wrightsboro Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

A Deco Daydream, Long Term Options Available! - Welcome to Deco Daydream, an elegantly renovated brick cottage located in Midtown Augusta's Highland Park neighborhood. The home is conveniently located 0.5 miles to University Hospital-Summerville and the VA Medical Center; 1 mile to Augusta University; 2.5 miles to the Downtown Medical District; 4 miles to the Augusta National Golf Club; and 8 miles to Fort Gordon. Perfect for business travel or weekend getaways!



This home features a newly renovated kitchen, formal dining room, & two bedrooms (queen beds). A third room offers flex space for an office or den and sleeps one guest. Other amenities include: privacy-fenced yard, two porches, and washer/dryer for guest use. Maximum occupancy: 5



Guests will enjoy full access to this entire private home throughout the duration of their stay. Our homes are professionally cleaned between guests' stays.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5889184)