Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:05 AM

2314 Cumming Rd

2314 Cumming Road · (706) 832-3933
Location

2314 Cumming Road, Augusta, GA 30904
Summerville

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1044 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Brick home, spacious, and naturally well-lit. This 2 bedrooms 1 bath has a den which can be a 3rd bedroom. Original hardwood flooring in bedrooms, living & dining rooms. This home is in the Ole Town Summerville area. Walking distance to AU Summerville Campus, nearby to downtown with many choices for eating, biking the canal, and walking along the Savannah River. Stackable Washer/Dryer remains. Internet(until May '21), trash pickup, and pest control included. Home has been updated, NEW heating/cooling system, updated kitchen, NEW flooring in kitchen, laundry room, and den. Ask about Pet policy. Home is available to show 2nd week in June. Rent is $1,150 month. Call Sharon at 706-832-3933. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 Cumming Rd have any available units?
2314 Cumming Rd has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2314 Cumming Rd have?
Some of 2314 Cumming Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2314 Cumming Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2314 Cumming Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 Cumming Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2314 Cumming Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2314 Cumming Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2314 Cumming Rd does offer parking.
Does 2314 Cumming Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2314 Cumming Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 Cumming Rd have a pool?
No, 2314 Cumming Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2314 Cumming Rd have accessible units?
No, 2314 Cumming Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 Cumming Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2314 Cumming Rd has units with dishwashers.
