2314 Cumming Rd

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Brick home, spacious, and naturally well-lit. This 2 bedrooms 1 bath has a den which can be a 3rd bedroom. Original hardwood flooring in bedrooms, living & dining rooms. This home is in the Ole Town Summerville area. Walking distance to AU Summerville Campus, nearby to downtown with many choices for eating, biking the canal, and walking along the Savannah River. Stackable Washer/Dryer remains. Internet(until May '21), trash pickup, and pest control included. Home has been updated, NEW heating/cooling system, updated kitchen, NEW flooring in kitchen, laundry room, and den. Ask about Pet policy. Home is available to show 2nd week in June. Rent is $1,150 month. Call Sharon at 706-832-3933. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.