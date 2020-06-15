Amenities

2132 Gary Street Available 07/31/20 2132 Gary Street - AVAILABLE JULY 31, 2020! End Unit with 15 x 11 deck overlooking the backyard. Living area with gas fireplace. Security system. Ceramic tile in kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher and stove. Washer and dryer remain. Easy access to medical district and downtown. No pets. All information contained herein deemed reliable, but should be verified. For more information, or to schedule a showing, please visit www.BridgesRealtyllc.com or call Bridges Realty at 706-922-6390.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1939467)