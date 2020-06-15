All apartments in Augusta
Find more places like 2132 Gary Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Augusta, GA
/
2132 Gary Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM

2132 Gary Street

2132 Gary Street · (706) 922-6390
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Augusta
See all
Summerville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2132 Gary Street, Augusta, GA 30904
Summerville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2132 Gary Street · Avail. Jul 31

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1173 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2132 Gary Street Available 07/31/20 2132 Gary Street - AVAILABLE JULY 31, 2020! End Unit with 15 x 11 deck overlooking the backyard. Living area with gas fireplace. Security system. Ceramic tile in kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher and stove. Washer and dryer remain. Easy access to medical district and downtown. No pets. All information contained herein deemed reliable, but should be verified. For more information, or to schedule a showing, please visit www.BridgesRealtyllc.com or call Bridges Realty at 706-922-6390.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1939467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2132 Gary Street have any available units?
2132 Gary Street has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2132 Gary Street have?
Some of 2132 Gary Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2132 Gary Street currently offering any rent specials?
2132 Gary Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2132 Gary Street pet-friendly?
No, 2132 Gary Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Augusta.
Does 2132 Gary Street offer parking?
No, 2132 Gary Street does not offer parking.
Does 2132 Gary Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2132 Gary Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2132 Gary Street have a pool?
No, 2132 Gary Street does not have a pool.
Does 2132 Gary Street have accessible units?
No, 2132 Gary Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2132 Gary Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2132 Gary Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2132 Gary Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lory of Augusta
2622 Alexander Pl
Augusta, GA 30909
McHenry Square
2000 McHenry Sq
Augusta, GA 30909
Terraces at Summerville
817 Hickman Rd
Augusta, GA 30904
Beacon Station
1480 Wrightsboro Road
Augusta, GA 30901
Annaberg
2905 Arrowhead Dr
Augusta, GA 30909
Canalside
1399 Walton Way
Augusta, GA 30901
Highborne
1414 Kingsman Drive
Augusta, GA 30906
Ramblewood
2549 Center West Pkwy
Augusta, GA 30909

Similar Pages

Augusta 1 BedroomsAugusta 2 Bedrooms
Augusta Apartments with BalconyAugusta Apartments with Parking
Augusta Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Aiken, SCMartinez, GALexington, SC
Evans, GAGreenwood, SCGrovetown, GA
North Augusta, SCRed Bank, SCHarlem, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BelairNational HillsMontclair
West AugustaLake AumondRichmond Hill
WestsideNorth Leg

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeAugusta University
University of South Carolina-Aiken
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity