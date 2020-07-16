2002 Caton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

End Unit Condo with Approximately 1102 Square Feet. Living Room, Dining Room Combination with Fireplace. Kitchen with Breakfast Nook with Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and counter top Microwave Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Included. Fenced Yard with Patio and Outside Storage. Total Electric Utilities. trash pickup paid for by owner. This property requires a deposit of $1,850. HOA Covenants Applicable. Service animals only. School Zones Must Be Verified, As They Are Subject To Change.