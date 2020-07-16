All apartments in Augusta
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:36 PM

2002 Caton Drive

2002 Caton Drive · (706) 733-6497
Location

2002 Caton Drive, Augusta, GA 30909
Belair

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$925

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1102 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
End Unit Condo with Approximately 1102 Square Feet. Living Room, Dining Room Combination with Fireplace. Kitchen with Breakfast Nook with Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and counter top Microwave Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Included. Fenced Yard with Patio and Outside Storage. Total Electric Utilities. trash pickup paid for by owner. This property requires a deposit of $1,850. HOA Covenants Applicable. Service animals only. School Zones Must Be Verified, As They Are Subject To Change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 Caton Drive have any available units?
2002 Caton Drive has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2002 Caton Drive have?
Some of 2002 Caton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 Caton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2002 Caton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 Caton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2002 Caton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Augusta.
Does 2002 Caton Drive offer parking?
No, 2002 Caton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2002 Caton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2002 Caton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 Caton Drive have a pool?
No, 2002 Caton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2002 Caton Drive have accessible units?
No, 2002 Caton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 Caton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2002 Caton Drive has units with dishwashers.
