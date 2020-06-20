1843 Beaver Creek Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Solid brick ranch, 3 bedroom and 2 bath, great room with fireplace and built-in cabinets, formal living and formal dining, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, with plenty of cabinet space, bar counter top. Large owner's suite with trey ceiling and large walk-in closet, master bathroom with large walk in closet, two separate vanities, separate shower and garden bath tub, large oversize two car side entrance garage with automatic garage opener. Large backyard with storage shed, large rocking chair front porch. Application required and a min of 625 credit score