Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:54 PM

1843 Beaver Creek Lane

1843 Beaver Creek Lane · (706) 951-0835
Location

1843 Beaver Creek Lane, Augusta, GA 30815
Jamestown

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2162 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Solid brick ranch, 3 bedroom and 2 bath, great room with fireplace and built-in cabinets, formal living and formal dining, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, with plenty of cabinet space, bar counter top. Large owner's suite with trey ceiling and large walk-in closet, master bathroom with large walk in closet, two separate vanities, separate shower and garden bath tub, large oversize two car side entrance garage with automatic garage opener. Large backyard with storage shed, large rocking chair front porch. Application required and a min of 625 credit score

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1843 Beaver Creek Lane have any available units?
1843 Beaver Creek Lane has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1843 Beaver Creek Lane have?
Some of 1843 Beaver Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1843 Beaver Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1843 Beaver Creek Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1843 Beaver Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1843 Beaver Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Augusta.
Does 1843 Beaver Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1843 Beaver Creek Lane does offer parking.
Does 1843 Beaver Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1843 Beaver Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1843 Beaver Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 1843 Beaver Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1843 Beaver Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 1843 Beaver Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1843 Beaver Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1843 Beaver Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.
