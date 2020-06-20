1728 Pennsylvania Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

5 bedroom 3 bath home in the heart of Augusta. Nearby shopping, dining and entertainment. Indian Queen bar within walking distance and a short drive to Daniel Field and Augusta Mall. Home features hardwood flooring throughout the entire home including all bedrooms and closets. All bathrooms have tile flooring and tile tub surrounds. Total of 4 fireplaces! The home is total electric with brand new roof, 2 new AC units, new electrical and new plumbing. This home is turn key and ready to be lived in. Perfect for medical students with close proximity to Augusta University and downtown Augusta.

Minimum Credit score and income requirements

