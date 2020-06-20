All apartments in Augusta
1728 Pennsylvania Avenue

1728 Pennsylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1728 Pennsylvania Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904
Highland Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
5 bedroom 3 bath home in the heart of Augusta. Nearby shopping, dining and entertainment. Indian Queen bar within walking distance and a short drive to Daniel Field and Augusta Mall. Home features hardwood flooring throughout the entire home including all bedrooms and closets. All bathrooms have tile flooring and tile tub surrounds. Total of 4 fireplaces! The home is total electric with brand new roof, 2 new AC units, new electrical and new plumbing. This home is turn key and ready to be lived in. Perfect for medical students with close proximity to Augusta University and downtown Augusta.
Minimum Credit score and income requirements
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 Pennsylvania Avenue have any available units?
1728 Pennsylvania Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Augusta, GA.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1728 Pennsylvania Avenue have?
Some of 1728 Pennsylvania Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1728 Pennsylvania Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1728 Pennsylvania Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 Pennsylvania Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1728 Pennsylvania Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1728 Pennsylvania Avenue offer parking?
No, 1728 Pennsylvania Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1728 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1728 Pennsylvania Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 Pennsylvania Avenue have a pool?
No, 1728 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1728 Pennsylvania Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1728 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1728 Pennsylvania Avenue has units with dishwashers.
