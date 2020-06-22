1057 Cedarview Circle

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Be the first to pre-lease and make this home yours. Contact us today!



This home does not accept Section 8 at this time.



If you have any questions contact us at rentaugusta@con-rex.com



Approval is based on the results of the online application. The application fee is $39.95. Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application. To be approved with our standard deposit (equal to rent amount), you must have a credit score above 580, no evictions within the last 5 years, and no criminal background. Credit scores between 560-579 may be approved with a double deposit (2x the amount of the rent). This is at the discretion of the property manager and is not guaranteed.



All our homes are pet-friendly! There is a non-refundable animal fee of $300 for first pet, and $100 every additional. Property does not allow the following dog breeds: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.