All apartments in Augusta
Find more places like 1057 Cedarview Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Augusta, GA
/
1057 Cedarview Circle
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:50 PM

1057 Cedarview Circle

1057 Cedar View Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Augusta
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1057 Cedar View Circle, Augusta, GA 30815
McDade

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Be the first to pre-lease and make this home yours. Contact us today!

This home does not accept Section 8 at this time.

If you have any questions contact us at rentaugusta@con-rex.com

Approval is based on the results of the online application. The application fee is $39.95. Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application. To be approved with our standard deposit (equal to rent amount), you must have a credit score above 580, no evictions within the last 5 years, and no criminal background. Credit scores between 560-579 may be approved with a double deposit (2x the amount of the rent). This is at the discretion of the property manager and is not guaranteed.

All our homes are pet-friendly! There is a non-refundable animal fee of $300 for first pet, and $100 every additional. Property does not allow the following dog breeds: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1057 Cedarview Circle have any available units?
1057 Cedarview Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Augusta, GA.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
Is 1057 Cedarview Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1057 Cedarview Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1057 Cedarview Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1057 Cedarview Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1057 Cedarview Circle offer parking?
No, 1057 Cedarview Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1057 Cedarview Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1057 Cedarview Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1057 Cedarview Circle have a pool?
No, 1057 Cedarview Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1057 Cedarview Circle have accessible units?
No, 1057 Cedarview Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1057 Cedarview Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1057 Cedarview Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1057 Cedarview Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1057 Cedarview Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beacon Station
1480 Wrightsboro Road
Augusta, GA 30901
The Parc at Flowing Wells
1150 Interstate Pkwy
Augusta, GA 30909
Annaberg
2905 Arrowhead Dr
Augusta, GA 30909
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive
Augusta, GA 30907
Sanctuary Apartments
5000 Sanctuary Dr
Augusta, GA 30909
The Residence at Riverwatch
205 River Pl
Augusta, GA 30909
Rocky Creek
950 Stevens Creek Rd
Augusta, GA 30907
Icon Waverly
3190 Skinner Mill Rd
Augusta, GA 30909

Similar Pages

Augusta 1 BedroomsAugusta 2 Bedrooms
Augusta Apartments with BalconyAugusta Apartments with Parking
Augusta Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Aiken, SCMartinez, GALexington, SC
Evans, GAGreenwood, SCGrovetown, GA
North Augusta, SCRed Bank, SCHarlem, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BelairNational HillsMontclair
West AugustaLake AumondRichmond Hill
WestsideNorth Leg

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeAugusta University
University of South Carolina-Aiken