1023 D'Antignac Street

Fully Furnished 3 bed 2.5 bath rental just two blocks from University Hospital in Augusta GA. Great rental for any Augusta GA medical staff/students or anyone looking to have a completely furnished rental. Home has an owners suite on the main floor, separate laundry/utility room, completely fenced back yard with drive through gate for private off street parking. Large front porch, back deck, split bedroom plan would be great for room mates or shared rental. ONLINE credit application required to rent, pets may be accepted with non refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW