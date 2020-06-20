All apartments in Augusta
1023 D'Antignac Street
1023 D'Antignac Street

1023 D'antignac Street · (706) 399-8707
Location

1023 D'antignac Street, Augusta, GA 30901
Laney Walker

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1482 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Fully Furnished 3 bed 2.5 bath rental just two blocks from University Hospital in Augusta GA. Great rental for any Augusta GA medical staff/students or anyone looking to have a completely furnished rental. Home has an owners suite on the main floor, separate laundry/utility room, completely fenced back yard with drive through gate for private off street parking. Large front porch, back deck, split bedroom plan would be great for room mates or shared rental. ONLINE credit application required to rent, pets may be accepted with non refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 D'Antignac Street have any available units?
1023 D'Antignac Street has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023 D'Antignac Street have?
Some of 1023 D'Antignac Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 D'Antignac Street currently offering any rent specials?
1023 D'Antignac Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 D'Antignac Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1023 D'Antignac Street is pet friendly.
Does 1023 D'Antignac Street offer parking?
Yes, 1023 D'Antignac Street does offer parking.
Does 1023 D'Antignac Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1023 D'Antignac Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 D'Antignac Street have a pool?
No, 1023 D'Antignac Street does not have a pool.
Does 1023 D'Antignac Street have accessible units?
No, 1023 D'Antignac Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 D'Antignac Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1023 D'Antignac Street has units with dishwashers.
