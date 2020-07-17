Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

494 Baxter Street Unit 43 Available 08/07/20 PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST 2020! - This luxury condo in The Overlook on Baxter St is the best spot in town! Walk to UGA's campus, Sanford Stadium, or take a short drive to downtown Athens, Five Points, and Alps shopping!



The over-sized 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom features illuminating natural light, stained concrete floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, large master suite with large master bathroom and balcony access, and a fire place in the living room!



Call 706-340-8162 for more information!



(RLNE5347264)