All apartments in Athens
Find more places like 494 Baxter Street Unit 43.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Athens, GA
/
494 Baxter Street Unit 43
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

494 Baxter Street Unit 43

494 Baxter Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Athens
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

494 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605
Rock Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
494 Baxter Street Unit 43 Available 08/07/20 PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST 2020! - This luxury condo in The Overlook on Baxter St is the best spot in town! Walk to UGA's campus, Sanford Stadium, or take a short drive to downtown Athens, Five Points, and Alps shopping!

The over-sized 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom features illuminating natural light, stained concrete floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, large master suite with large master bathroom and balcony access, and a fire place in the living room!

Call 706-340-8162 for more information!

(RLNE5347264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 494 Baxter Street Unit 43 have any available units?
494 Baxter Street Unit 43 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Athens, GA.
What amenities does 494 Baxter Street Unit 43 have?
Some of 494 Baxter Street Unit 43's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 494 Baxter Street Unit 43 currently offering any rent specials?
494 Baxter Street Unit 43 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 494 Baxter Street Unit 43 pet-friendly?
Yes, 494 Baxter Street Unit 43 is pet friendly.
Does 494 Baxter Street Unit 43 offer parking?
Yes, 494 Baxter Street Unit 43 offers parking.
Does 494 Baxter Street Unit 43 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 494 Baxter Street Unit 43 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 494 Baxter Street Unit 43 have a pool?
No, 494 Baxter Street Unit 43 does not have a pool.
Does 494 Baxter Street Unit 43 have accessible units?
No, 494 Baxter Street Unit 43 does not have accessible units.
Does 494 Baxter Street Unit 43 have units with dishwashers?
No, 494 Baxter Street Unit 43 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 494 Baxter Street Unit 43 have units with air conditioning?
No, 494 Baxter Street Unit 43 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serene at Riverwood
130 Cole Manor Dr
Athens, GA 30606
Serene at Northside
205 Old Hull Rd
Athens, GA 30601
Cambridge
360 Piccadilly Sq
Athens, GA 30605
The Columns at Timothy Woods
2035 Timothy Rd
Athens, GA 30606
The Cottages at Ridge Pointe
940 Creek Ridge Lane
Athens, GA 30606
One Hundred Prince
100 Price Avenue
Athens, GA 30601
Legacy Mill
125 Jennings Mill Pkwy
Athens, GA 30606
Georgia Green
700 Fourth St
Athens, GA 30601

Similar Pages

Athens 1 BedroomsAthens 2 Bedrooms
Athens Apartments with ParkingAthens Dog Friendly Apartments
Athens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GANorcross, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GASuwanee, GAMilton, GA
Anderson, SCDoraville, GACumming, GAScottdale, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AvenueCedar Creek
Oak Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

University of GeorgiaAthens Technical College
Georgia Gwinnett College
Brenau University