Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill

Plus Bonus Room

Offers the convenience of Riverbend Rd and the privacy of a single home!



It offers 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, with 3 Offices, full kitchen with washer and dryers included. Hard Wood flooring upstairs and carpet down stairs! This duplex has great lawn area and deck for Grilling & Chilling.



Located diagonally across the street from UGA Golf Course.



Got pets?? Great, we love pets!!