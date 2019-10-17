All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 9052 Woodland Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
9052 Woodland Trail
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:06 AM

9052 Woodland Trail

9052 Woodland Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9052 Woodland Trail, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
internet access
Large luxury townhome in gated community; Walking distance to Avalon (3 min)!!; 5 BR / 4.5 Bath / 2 car garage / 2 fireplaces, 3500 sq ft, with walking distance to Avalon (3 min) and Downtown Alpharetta (20 min)! Cul-de-sac location with ample guest parking. Maintenance-free front and back yards. Private wooded backyard with 3 outdoor living areas: screened-in porch on main level, full size deck on guest level, and full grilling patio on terrace level! $50,000 in recent upgrades including new Custom Closets in Master and secondary bedroom, Nest WiFi thermostats, wireless security system, fresh paint, new HVAC units, new water heater, new roof, upgraded lighting fixtures, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash, wood blinds, and much more. $3300/mo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9052 Woodland Trail have any available units?
9052 Woodland Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 9052 Woodland Trail have?
Some of 9052 Woodland Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9052 Woodland Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9052 Woodland Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9052 Woodland Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 9052 Woodland Trail is pet friendly.
Does 9052 Woodland Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9052 Woodland Trail offers parking.
Does 9052 Woodland Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9052 Woodland Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9052 Woodland Trail have a pool?
Yes, 9052 Woodland Trail has a pool.
Does 9052 Woodland Trail have accessible units?
No, 9052 Woodland Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9052 Woodland Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9052 Woodland Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 9052 Woodland Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9052 Woodland Trail has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windward Place
3080 Market Pl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
The Lakes at Windward
905 Lake Union Hill Way
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Echo at North Point Center
10105 Westside Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30009
IMT Alpharetta
3500 N Point Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Cortland Lex
1000 Lexington Farms Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with ParkingAlpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College