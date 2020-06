Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room

Spacious family home in sought after Chattahoochee High School district. Large home has spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, family room, dining room and living room/office. FIVE BEDROOMS upstairs, with spacious master bath, and one additional bedroom with its own private bath. Finished basement with media area, game room, bedroom and bath. Large back yard on a great culde sac. Easy access to GA 400, shopping, the Greenway and all that Alpharetta has to offer.