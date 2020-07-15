All apartments in Alpharetta
Alpharetta, GA
7170 Surrey Point
Last updated July 19 2020 at 1:10 AM

7170 Surrey Point

Location

7170 Surrey Point, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2799 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available to show beginning Wed July 22. Delightful 4BR/2.5BA home in the heart of Alpharetta. Relax in private fenced backyard with custom patio, plenty of shade and outbuilding for extra storage. Nestled deep in a quiet neighborhood with plenty of room to play in large sunny front yard. New energy efficient windows. Kitchen boasts granite counters, plenty of cabinets, custom lighting, work desk area, SS appliances, tiled floor and backsplash, pantry and view to backyard.Sunny fireside family room has hardwood floors, TV wall mount, lighted ceiling fan and relaxing view of backyard from wall of windows. Formal living room, dining room and powder room complete the main level. Owner's suite includes bedroom with deep tray ceiling, hardwood floors, lighted ceiling fan & bathroom with soaking tub, separate shower, double vanity and walk in closet. Three additional bedrooms, and shared bathroom, upstairs including bonus room with wall of built in cabinets/bookshelves and extra storage areas. All this peace and quiet just around the corner from Canton St, Downtown Alpharetta, local parks and recreation areas and a short drive to Avalon. Great schools too. Small pets considered on case by case basis. NO SMOKERS PLEASE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7170 Surrey Point have any available units?
7170 Surrey Point has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7170 Surrey Point have?
Some of 7170 Surrey Point's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7170 Surrey Point currently offering any rent specials?
7170 Surrey Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7170 Surrey Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 7170 Surrey Point is pet friendly.
Does 7170 Surrey Point offer parking?
Yes, 7170 Surrey Point offers parking.
Does 7170 Surrey Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7170 Surrey Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7170 Surrey Point have a pool?
No, 7170 Surrey Point does not have a pool.
Does 7170 Surrey Point have accessible units?
No, 7170 Surrey Point does not have accessible units.
Does 7170 Surrey Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7170 Surrey Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 7170 Surrey Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 7170 Surrey Point does not have units with air conditioning.
