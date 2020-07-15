7170 Surrey Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available to show beginning Wed July 22. Delightful 4BR/2.5BA home in the heart of Alpharetta. Relax in private fenced backyard with custom patio, plenty of shade and outbuilding for extra storage. Nestled deep in a quiet neighborhood with plenty of room to play in large sunny front yard. New energy efficient windows. Kitchen boasts granite counters, plenty of cabinets, custom lighting, work desk area, SS appliances, tiled floor and backsplash, pantry and view to backyard.Sunny fireside family room has hardwood floors, TV wall mount, lighted ceiling fan and relaxing view of backyard from wall of windows. Formal living room, dining room and powder room complete the main level. Owner's suite includes bedroom with deep tray ceiling, hardwood floors, lighted ceiling fan & bathroom with soaking tub, separate shower, double vanity and walk in closet. Three additional bedrooms, and shared bathroom, upstairs including bonus room with wall of built in cabinets/bookshelves and extra storage areas. All this peace and quiet just around the corner from Canton St, Downtown Alpharetta, local parks and recreation areas and a short drive to Avalon. Great schools too. Small pets considered on case by case basis. NO SMOKERS PLEASE!