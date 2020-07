Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Executive Rental in Gated Windward Neighborhood. Move-in ASAP. This brick home features a master on main with luxurious renovated bath. The kitchen is recently renovated with new appliances and cabinets. Upstairs has 3 additional bedrooms and 2 baths. The fully finished basement features a full in-law suite with kitchen. 3 car garage and tons of storage...... all yard care included....GATED... convenient to 400, Windward, Avalon etc....