Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Light and bright open floor plan with 9' ceilings, hardwood floors on main, fantastic stainless steel kitchen with 5 burner gas range, Herringbone quartz backsplash and countertops. Great room opens to separate sunroom leading to deck overlooking wooded backyard. Private deck off master, spacious dual vanities with seated rain shower. All three bedrooms have ensuite bath. Enjoy a fireside chat or walk to Avalon shopping & dining. No smokers, no pets!