4783 LAKEWAY Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautiful cul-de-sac home in sought after Parkside Manor. Walk to Webb Bridge Park, trails, & restaurants. Minutes to 400 & Avalon Shopping/Restaurants. Fantastic schools. Light filled open floor plan features gourmet kitchen. Breakfast area and family room have tons of windows, cathedral ceilings w/ skylights, fireplace & french doors to large patio & level back yard. Spacious Master on Main w/ updated spa bath & walk in closet. Three secondary bedrooms up w/ large loft area great for kids or office. Fresh paint & new carpet through out. Owner related to agent.