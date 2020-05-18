All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:35 AM

4783 LAKEWAY Place

4783 Lakeway Place · No Longer Available
Location

4783 Lakeway Place, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful cul-de-sac home in sought after Parkside Manor. Walk to Webb Bridge Park, trails, & restaurants. Minutes to 400 & Avalon Shopping/Restaurants. Fantastic schools. Light filled open floor plan features gourmet kitchen. Breakfast area and family room have tons of windows, cathedral ceilings w/ skylights, fireplace & french doors to large patio & level back yard. Spacious Master on Main w/ updated spa bath & walk in closet. Three secondary bedrooms up w/ large loft area great for kids or office. Fresh paint & new carpet through out. Owner related to agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4783 LAKEWAY Place have any available units?
4783 LAKEWAY Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 4783 LAKEWAY Place have?
Some of 4783 LAKEWAY Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4783 LAKEWAY Place currently offering any rent specials?
4783 LAKEWAY Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4783 LAKEWAY Place pet-friendly?
No, 4783 LAKEWAY Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 4783 LAKEWAY Place offer parking?
Yes, 4783 LAKEWAY Place offers parking.
Does 4783 LAKEWAY Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4783 LAKEWAY Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4783 LAKEWAY Place have a pool?
No, 4783 LAKEWAY Place does not have a pool.
Does 4783 LAKEWAY Place have accessible units?
No, 4783 LAKEWAY Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4783 LAKEWAY Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4783 LAKEWAY Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 4783 LAKEWAY Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4783 LAKEWAY Place does not have units with air conditioning.

