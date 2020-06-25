4365 Pinehollow Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Large 4 bedroom home in the Pinewalk subdivision. Clean home with large rooms. Huge kitchen and master bedroom. Private backyard. Agent lived in Pinewalk for 24 years. I can tell you from personal experience that this is a fantastic neighborhood. Swim and tennis, neighborhood park and Ocee park are all a short walk (on sidewalks both sides of street) from the home. The schools are all outstanding. Come make this your temporary home and I would not be surprised if you decide to look for a permanent home here in the future.