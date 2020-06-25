All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:25 PM

4365 Pinehollow Court

4365 Pinehollow Court · No Longer Available
Location

4365 Pinehollow Court, Alpharetta, GA 30022

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
fireplace
microwave
Large 4 bedroom home in the Pinewalk subdivision. Clean home with large rooms. Huge kitchen and master bedroom. Private backyard. Agent lived in Pinewalk for 24 years. I can tell you from personal experience that this is a fantastic neighborhood. Swim and tennis, neighborhood park and Ocee park are all a short walk (on sidewalks both sides of street) from the home. The schools are all outstanding. Come make this your temporary home and I would not be surprised if you decide to look for a permanent home here in the future.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4365 Pinehollow Court have any available units?
4365 Pinehollow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 4365 Pinehollow Court have?
Some of 4365 Pinehollow Court's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4365 Pinehollow Court currently offering any rent specials?
4365 Pinehollow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4365 Pinehollow Court pet-friendly?
No, 4365 Pinehollow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 4365 Pinehollow Court offer parking?
Yes, 4365 Pinehollow Court offers parking.
Does 4365 Pinehollow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4365 Pinehollow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4365 Pinehollow Court have a pool?
Yes, 4365 Pinehollow Court has a pool.
Does 4365 Pinehollow Court have accessible units?
No, 4365 Pinehollow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4365 Pinehollow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4365 Pinehollow Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4365 Pinehollow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4365 Pinehollow Court does not have units with air conditioning.
