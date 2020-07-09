425 Letchas Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Brand New in heart of Downtown Alpharetta. Highly sought after location & new community East of Main. Seconds to shops, restaurants, Farmer's Market, food trucks & Avalon. Bright open floor plan w modern finishes. Kitchen has floor to ceiling white cabinets, stainless steel appliances & view to Community Park. Fireside Family Room on main level. Large slider doors open to private outdoor entertaining area. Large owners on second floor plus second bedroom with full bath. Bedroom/Media room w full bath on third level plus lots of walk-in storage. New Washer and Dryer.