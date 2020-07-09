All apartments in Alpharetta
Location

425 Letchas Lane, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Brand New in heart of Downtown Alpharetta. Highly sought after location & new community East of Main. Seconds to shops, restaurants, Farmer's Market, food trucks & Avalon. Bright open floor plan w modern finishes. Kitchen has floor to ceiling white cabinets, stainless steel appliances & view to Community Park. Fireside Family Room on main level. Large slider doors open to private outdoor entertaining area. Large owners on second floor plus second bedroom with full bath. Bedroom/Media room w full bath on third level plus lots of walk-in storage. New Washer and Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Letchas Lane have any available units?
425 Letchas Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 425 Letchas Lane have?
Some of 425 Letchas Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Letchas Lane currently offering any rent specials?
425 Letchas Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Letchas Lane pet-friendly?
No, 425 Letchas Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 425 Letchas Lane offer parking?
Yes, 425 Letchas Lane offers parking.
Does 425 Letchas Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 Letchas Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Letchas Lane have a pool?
No, 425 Letchas Lane does not have a pool.
Does 425 Letchas Lane have accessible units?
No, 425 Letchas Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Letchas Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 Letchas Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Letchas Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 Letchas Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

