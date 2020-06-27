All apartments in Alpharetta
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
425 Fieldstone Landing
Last updated December 9 2019 at 6:26 PM

425 Fieldstone Landing

425 Fieldstone Landing · No Longer Available
Location

425 Fieldstone Landing, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 5 Bdrms, 4 baths home w basement. Kitchen with granite, s/s appliances that opens onto a 2 story family room. Formal DR w/hardwoods, formal LR, & bedroom on main. Master suite with updated bath, 3 large secondary bedrooms plus a bonus room. Basement features media/family room, game room, and bar. Private back yard perfect for entertaining.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Fieldstone Landing have any available units?
425 Fieldstone Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 425 Fieldstone Landing have?
Some of 425 Fieldstone Landing's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Fieldstone Landing currently offering any rent specials?
425 Fieldstone Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Fieldstone Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 Fieldstone Landing is pet friendly.
Does 425 Fieldstone Landing offer parking?
No, 425 Fieldstone Landing does not offer parking.
Does 425 Fieldstone Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Fieldstone Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Fieldstone Landing have a pool?
No, 425 Fieldstone Landing does not have a pool.
Does 425 Fieldstone Landing have accessible units?
No, 425 Fieldstone Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Fieldstone Landing have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 Fieldstone Landing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Fieldstone Landing have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 Fieldstone Landing does not have units with air conditioning.
