425 Fieldstone Landing

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated game room

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities game room 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 5 Bdrms, 4 baths home w basement. Kitchen with granite, s/s appliances that opens onto a 2 story family room. Formal DR w/hardwoods, formal LR, & bedroom on main. Master suite with updated bath, 3 large secondary bedrooms plus a bonus room. Basement features media/family room, game room, and bar. Private back yard perfect for entertaining.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.